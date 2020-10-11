VIDEO of Russian FSB Snipers in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Joint Forces released a helmet-cam video of an FSB SOF sniper team that killed a Ukrainian soldier in the Donbass on February 27, 2020. The equipment shown certainly indicates it is from an elite Russian SOF unit. "The Joint Forces in a prompt manner obtained a video of activity of a sniper unit of the Federal Security Service [FSB] of the Russian Federation shot by Russian special forces themselves during the fire attack on Ukrainian soldiers," the press service of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters posted on Facebook. “It was the unit that killed Ukrainian serviceman, Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Fedchenko, on February 27 this year,” the Headquarters informed and added that the names and positions of Russian servicemen involved in the murder of Ukrainian soldiers would be revealed further.