Video of Chinese forces capturing a hill top and Indian soldiers running away

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra

Fake.
In the last clip it was clear Indian soldiers were group together for charging towards the cliff which is why the video was abruptly cut off after only 20 seconds.:laugh:

Anyways as per geolocation this feature is clearly located on Chinese side of LAC (even as per the India's own version of LAC); which means Indian troops successfully crossed into Chinese side of LAC.

Also this footage was from Sept 01.
 
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
Fake.
In the last clip it was clear seen that Indian soldiers were charging towards the cliff which is why the video was abruptly cut off after only 20 seconds.

Anyways as per geolocation this feature is clearly located on Chinese side of LAC (even as per the India's own version of LAC); which means Indian troops successfully crossed into Chinese side of LAC.
LOL at fake. Hindustani curry rear is on fire.
 
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
Fake.
In the last clip it was clear Indian soldiers were group together fot charging towards the cliff which is why the video was abruptly cut off after only 20 seconds.

Anyways as per geolocation this feature is clearly located on Chinese side of LAC (even as per the India's own version of LAC); which means Indian troops successfully crossed into Chinese side of LAC.

Also this footage was from Sept 01.
Brother this was filmed by a Chinese soldier who was part of the assault and posted on Chinese social media ... you guys defending this disaster just makes it all the funnier to watch :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: .
 
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
Fake.
In the last clip it was clear Indian soldiers were group together for charging towards the cliff which is why the video was abruptly cut off after only 20 seconds.:laugh:

Anyways as per geolocation this feature is clearly located on Chinese side of LAC (even as per the India's own version of LAC); which means Indian troops successfully crossed into Chinese side of LAC.

Also this footage was from Sept 01.
back with another account? mr mighty lion.
 
There is no end to bullshit, threatening ( Chinese have a Minsitry to issue threats in popular perceptions for the continuous threats issued to different countries) and propoganda.

Ask them how many Chinese Chocolate soldiers died in the melee.....they will go silent...for some funny reasons.

Expecting facts from Dictators , Army Ruled and Country ruled by Communist....is just too much to ask.
 
IblinI said:
back with another account? mr mighty lion.
And mr silent poison :lol::lol::lol:
Markandeya said:
There is no end to bullshit, threatening ( Chinese have a Minsitry to issue threats in popular perceptions for the continuous threats issued to different countries) and propoganda.

Ask them how many Chinese Chocolate soldiers died in the melee.....they will go silent...for some funny reasons.

Expecting facts from Dictators , Army Ruled and Country ruled by Communist....is just too much to ask.
As Ben Shaprio put it, facts don't care about your feelings :rofl:
 
Rafale+Meteor+Spectra said:
Fake.
In the last clip it was clear Indian soldiers were group together for charging towards the cliff which is why the video was abruptly cut off after only 20 seconds.:laugh:

Anyways as per geolocation this feature is clearly located on Chinese side of LAC (even as per the India's own version of LAC); which means Indian troops successfully crossed into Chinese side of LAC.

Also this footage was from Sept 01.
This reminds me of the last time the Indians spun their army’s quick surrender as an avalanche to hide their defeat

1607494306001.jpeg

1607494433435.png
 
IblinI said:
the guy you are quoting actually said:" fake, this was an old photo from 2013, I have internal source".
later got debunked and account banned, he has at least four accounts. :cheesy:
You cannot stop the Indian bot factory ... that is the only type of manufacturing they're successful at anyway.
 
