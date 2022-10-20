Video Of China’s “Cutting Edge” Drone Leaves Netizens Stumped; Experts Attempt To Decode The UAV​

It is not CH-7. CH-7 looks different despite having the different wing and fuselage sweep angles, the wing geometry of CH-7 is different. GJ-11 is single angle flying wing and definitely not GJ-11 which is well photographed and service one looks similar to prototype and display mockups.This drone might be one of many other rejected programs and video could be from years ago.It is not H-20 either due to H-20's special cranked tail that can move to position of acting similar to a V tail stabilizer when needed.PLA Commander once talked about GJ-11 demonstrating exceptional usefulness in training and exercises due to stealthiness but also mentioned that there is something better than GJ-11 they are using.CH-7 has this top profile geometry.H-20 expected to have this top profile geometry.GJ-11.But this drone in the video has sharper tapering wing tips unlike CH-7.There were hints that many UCAV platforms are modular and use the same fuselage section but have varying wings. So manufacturing of fuselage section is common and different purpose drones can be made with different wing sections. This is of course an obvious thing to do.