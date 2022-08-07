What's new

Video of a pass of China's 'space plane', very low in the sky

nasaspaceflight.com

China launches spaceplane for second time as part of double header - NASASpaceFlight.com


Two launches were conducted from China in the last 24 hours on what was a busy day in spaceflight. The day started at 03:08 UTC with the launch of the Ludi Shengtai Xitong Tanjiance (TECIS – Terrestrial Ecosystem Carbon Inventory Satellite) payload, on board a Chang Zheng 4B.

Later, a second flight of the Chinese Reusable Experimental Spacecraft launched on a Chang Zheng 2F. No exact T-0 or launch timing was given.

The latter is a suspected spaceplane, similar to the design and idea of the Boeing X-37 spaceplane launched by the United States. Further details are not given about the spaceplane, but this is suspected to be the second flight, after the first flight in September 2020 and a longer ongoing test series out of space in the early 2010s.

www.nasaspaceflight.com

China launches spaceplane for second time as part of double header - NASASpaceFlight.com

Two launches were conducted from China in the last 24 hours on what was a…
www.nasaspaceflight.com www.nasaspaceflight.com

JVhmx1Q.jpg
 

