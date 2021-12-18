Battlion25
Jul 18, 2021
VIDEO: NATO (U.S.) Tanks Cross from Greece into Bulgaria heading north toward Ukraine
WORLD NEWSDESK 18 DECEMBER 2021 HITS: 17087
The Hal Turner Radio Show has received video of American M1A1 and M1A2 Abrams tanks, moving in a large Convoy of flatbed trailers, from Greece into Bulgaria, heading toward Ukraine. Russia has said it will take action if NATO war gear enters Ukraine.
The video, below, arrived about 2:00 PM eastern US time Saturday, and had been taken less than an hour earlier. The video was taken on Highway "A3" in Kulata, Bulgaria, just into the country from Greece. The tanks on trucks are heading north on Highway A3:
In order to position those tanks for operation in Ukraine, they will have to continue through Bulgaria, head north into Romania, and then either eastward toward Moldova, or due north to the Ukraine Border.
If those tanks cross into physical Ukraine, Russia has made it explicitly clear they will take military action.
It is about 364 km from where the tanks are in this video, to the nearest border crossing into Romania, at Vidin.
If, however, the tanks are routed farther east in Bulgaria to enter Romania, then it is about 624 KM from where they are in this video to Ruse and into Romania.
There are four (4) NATO bases in Romania. The one at Constanta would be physically closest to Ukraine and also would be positioned in the far southwest of Ukraine near the Russian-favorable enclave of Odessa, Ukraine. Odessa might be expected to side with any invading Russian forces, and so a NATO penetration into Odessa would give the breakaway forces there a battle from behind; they wouldn't be able to support Russian forces coming in from the East and the north.
It is now only a matter of hours as to everyone being able to see where these NATO (US) tanks are heading.
The build-up for war with Russia continues unabated by NATO.
It is important to remember, Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO; yet NATO seems to be picking a fight with Russia on behalf of non-member Ukraine.
It is also important to remember that if NATO engages Russia in battle, then ALL nations who are members of NATO make themselves legitimate targets for attack by Russia. This includes Greece, which allowed its ports to be used to bring in US tanks, now Bulgaria, which allowed those tanks to transit its territory, and, of course Romania which, just days ago, allowed NATO (US) F-15 fighter jets to land in that country.
As tensions continue to escalate, Russia CLOSED the "northern sea route" along its coastline, citing NATO trouble. They also announced two Regiments of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM's) will be brought to "Combat Status" before the end of December, and they announced the deployment of RADAR and "radio engineering battalions into the Arctic. Those radio engineering battalions have set up Radar JAMMING gear to foil U.S. over-the-horizon radar, and reduce or bling such radar to incoming Russian ICBMs! (Story HERE)
War in Europe approaches. How many NATO nations end up getting hit, remains to be seen, but we here in the USA could very well be hit by Russian missiles over our involvement in the Ukraine affair. For some reason, our legacy media is completely silent about this.
2 videos inside the link..
