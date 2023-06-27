Video: Machete In Hand, Man Chases, Attacks Woman In Pune

Pune machete attack: The woman's scooter was first stopped by the man, showed the video, who then casually brought out the machete and started attacking her.​

Armed with a machete or koyta, a man chased down a woman in a Pune street, showed a video, before he was overpowered by the locals and handed over to the cops. The incident is from Sadashiv Peth area.The man has been identified as Shantanu Laxman Jadhav. The victim is 20-year-old Priti Ramchandra.The woman's scooter was stopped by the man, who then casually brought out the machete and started attacking her, showed the surveillance video.At this point, the woman, dressed in a salwar and suit with a bag on her back, sprinted across the street with the man, in shirt and trousers and wearing slippers, chasing her down, the surveillance footage showed. He hits her on the back, she falls face first, gets up but the man keeps attacking her, the video showed.The locals started throwing objects at the attacker to repel him and finally managed to restrain him and hand him over to the cops.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune, Sandeep Singh Gill said that the attacker has been arrested and charged under attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code).The attacker had been harassing the woman, according to the victim's mother."We had also complained to the man's father, despite this he tried to kill our daughter today," the mother added.