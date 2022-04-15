What's new

Video: Journalist dissects IK relationship with Karachi.

IK does have support base among Urdu Speakers but there is a debate going on as of now....He was never focused on Karachi, visited only handful times - for few hours only. And now again coming to look for sympathy....It should be remembered that PTI support probably was dwindling and on decline in Karachi until this recent fiasco/ouster occurred.

I hope my fellow city folks think of long term and does not become emotional - political parties just look for their own interests by fooling people's emotions.

To make sure PTI doesn't take Karachi for granted....MQM needs to pull a magic (immediate reforms/improvement in infra and job quota). It should be a tough fight b/w PTI and MQM.

Another Factor: Karachi has sizeable number of people/labour from other provinces. So even if Khan manages to bring lot of people, it would be interesting to see how many Urdu Speakers (Locals) are there.....

Will Khan correct his attitude towards Karachi? This is to be seen.
 

