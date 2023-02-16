What's new

Video: Islamabad’s ‘wayward’ cheetah caught after seven hours of hide and seek

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Attack leaves three injured as wildlife board officials, rescue workers struggle to get hold of wild cat
161941478c8824b.png

After over seven hours of hectic efforts, a cheetah that entered an under-construction house in Phase-II of Islamabad’s private housing society earlier in the day was caught by wildlife and rescue personnel.

The big cat was shot at with a tranquilizer, which took around half an hour to act.

A wildlife official said two team members were injured while trying to get hold of the cheetah during the operation.


Earlier, the animal had injured three people after it entered an under-construction house.

One of the injured was said to be the society’s security guard, and the two others were members of Islamabad’s wildlife board.

The guard was said to be in critical condition.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board had issued instructions to the local residents to stay away from the house.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626221484300726280

Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik had also advised people nearby to stay indoors. He said teams of the wildlife department and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration were trying to capture the wild cat.

The wildlife board tweeted that rescue teams were present at the site and the cheetah will be freed into its natural habitat once rescued.

They said they were trying to get hold of the animal through a trapper.

The board was being assisted in the rescue mission by Punjab wildlife officials as well as rescue personnel.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626196856983154688
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
thank god it got sedated and released back

some years ago one strayed into one of Delhi's peripheral residential farm areas and the jaahils lynched it :(

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Leopard lynched, but officials mum | Delhi News - Times of India

In yet another man versus beast conflict, a leopard was lynched by a mob on Wednesday barely 30 kilometres from the capital.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Assam:

 
epebble

Sep 21, 2022
Looks like it was not very uneventful:
www.thefridaytimes.com

One Dead As Leopard In Islamabad 'Breaks Free'

The federal capital's administration says that Leopard in Islamabad has been locked up in the basement of a house; more measures are underway
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com

Looks like a monkey owned it:
According to news reports, the animal kept as a pet allegedly by a former senior army official in the DHA neighbourhood managed to get out of the cage and jumped in the street.
 
S

SQ8

Mar 28, 2009
epebble said:
Looks like it was not very uneventful:
www.thefridaytimes.com

One Dead As Leopard In Islamabad 'Breaks Free'

The federal capital's administration says that Leopard in Islamabad has been locked up in the basement of a house; more measures are underway
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com

Looks like a monkey owned it:
According to news reports, the animal kept as a pet allegedly by a former senior army official in the DHA neighbourhood managed to get out of the cage and jumped in the street.
Click to expand...
General to be precise so no one that anyone will ever hold accountable or even be allowed to hold accountable… after all, it is his turf(DHA)
 
Khan_patriot

Khan_patriot

Jan 24, 2011
epebble said:
Looks like it was not very uneventful:
www.thefridaytimes.com

One Dead As Leopard In Islamabad 'Breaks Free'

The federal capital's administration says that Leopard in Islamabad has been locked up in the basement of a house; more measures are underway
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com

Looks like a monkey owned it:
According to news reports, the animal kept as a pet allegedly by a former senior army official in the DHA neighbourhood managed to get out of the cage and jumped in the street.
Click to expand...
Are you sure it was a domesticated cheetah??? I’ve only seen this claim on Reddit and Twitter. If it was then it shouldn’t have been released, it’s going to die in the wild.
 
E

epebble

Sep 21, 2022
Khan_patriot said:
Are you sure it was a domesticated cheetah??? I’ve only seen this claim on Reddit and Twitter. If it was then it shouldn’t have been released, it’s going to die in the wild.
Click to expand...
The news report says it was a caged leopard in an urban housing complex. That makes it both cruel and dangerous. The only hope is if there is a sanctuary to rehabilitate the troubled animal. This is a big problem here in Texas where private citizens keep large cats as pets. We also have retards who have made a mess in Florida by keeping pythons as pets. Many have inevitably escaped (or let go when the owners can't care for them anymore) and are creating an ecological disaster by feasting on native species.
 
Khan_patriot

Khan_patriot

Jan 24, 2011
epebble said:
The news report says it was a caged leopard in an urban housing complex. That makes it both cruel and dangerous. The only hope is if there is a sanctuary to rehabilitate the troubled animal. This is a big problem here in Texas where private citizens keep large cats as pets. We also have retards who have made a mess in Florida by keeping pythons as pets. Many have inevitably escaped (or let go when the owners can't care for them anymore) and are creating an ecological disaster by feasting on native species.
Click to expand...
I do get what reports say, but I wouldn’t trust the link you provided because it’s not reputed. I do agree it’s utterly inhuman to keep any animal caged 24/7. I’ll defer my judgment till a more trusted source is available though.
 

