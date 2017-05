It’s the gravest healthcare threat facing humanity. The World Health Organization has estimated that antibiotic resistance, or ‘superbugs’ as these bacteria have come to be known, may kill 10 million people per year by 2050, and cost the global economy an estimated $100 trillion to address. In India the situation is very alarming and the country is already seeing the deadly impact of these invisible bacteria. Mandakini Gahlot and Alban Alvarez report.