VIDEO: Hyperloop for Chicago-Cleveland route steps closer with unveiling of world's first safety valve

Hyperloop for Chicago-Cleveland route steps closer with unveiling of world's first safety valve

The 16.5-foot valves will be placed every seven miles throughout the tube system that can close off a section for maintenance, while allowing cars to continue through the vacuumed tubes at 700 miles per hour

In most emergency scenarios, capsules will stop at pre-determined emergency stations along the route’s length to exit the capsule and tube infrastructure. As a redundant emergency response option, the HyperloopTT system will isolate sections of the tube for re-pressurization

According to HTT, their pods (pictured) will be able to carry a total of 164,000 passengers every day, departing every 40 seconds for the designated hub

The Hyperloop pod, which will be tested at the company's Toulouse headquarters, will harness passive magnetic levitation and a low pressure tube to hit unprecedented speeds

