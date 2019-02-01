beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 32,948
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Video goes viral as torture of Uighur Muslims and Muslims from Pakistan in China for possession of the Quran
A video of a person being beaten up by another person in a military uniform was posted on Twitter with the claim that the person being thrashed is a Uighur Muslim. He was assaulted supposedly because he had a copy of the Quran in his house in Chinese Xinjiang province, according to a post by a Twitter user @Tkwondo_T.
A video of a uniformed officer brutally thrashing a man stripped naked is widely circulating on social media. The accompanying claim suggests the video is from a concentration camp in China holding Uighur Muslims. A part of the viral message reads, “China is crushing the Uighurs. Inside those concentration camps they are holding up to three million Muslims they are beating them to convert their religion, eat pork they are basically trying to impose Islam with Chinese characteristics or if not they gon murder them kill them separate them from their families and friends…”
The viral video has been shared by several Pakistani users on both Facebook and Instagram. In fact, most clips circulating online are sourced to Instagram user @bigwax124 who had shared the video on September 9 drawing over 26,000 views.
Moreover, the same video has been shared with a slightly different narrative- that the person being thrashed is a Pakistani Muslim, the reason being the same- possession of the Quran.
This claim has been shared widely on Facebook as well.
Fact-check
Alt News broke the video into multiple keyframes using InVid and reverse-searched one of the images on Yandex. This led us to the same clip uploaded on YouTube with a caption in Indonesian—”Video Viral !! Tni Menangkap gangster ! lalu lihat apa yang terjadi”—that translates to “Video viral!! TNI catch the gangsters! Then look what happened.”
TNI is the acronym for Tentara Nasional Indonesia which is the Indonesian National Armed Forces.
A subsequent keyword search in Indonesian ‘Tentara nasional Indonesia memukuli gangster (Indonesian National Armed Forces beating gangster)’ led us to a report by Tribun Medan from March 2017. According to the article, the man was caught for his involvement in street crimes. The video was also featured in another report by pojoksatu.id which said that the man used to stab bikers.
We also noticed that one of the unformed men in the video is wearing a helmet with the initials ‘PKD’. Alt News contacted Ilham Akhsanu Ridlo, a faculty member at the University of Airlangga in Indonesia. He said that PKD stands for Petugas Pengamanan Dalam or Internal Security Officer, hired as a private security guard.
In conclusion, the claim that the video is of an Uighur Muslim beaten up by Chinese army personnel for possession of the Quran is false. The video is from Indonesia.
A video of a person being beaten up by another person in a military uniform was posted on Twitter with the claim that the person being thrashed is a Uighur Muslim. He was assaulted supposedly because he had a copy of the Quran in his house in Chinese Xinjiang province, according to a post by a Twitter user @Tkwondo_T.
A video of a uniformed officer brutally thrashing a man stripped naked is widely circulating on social media. The accompanying claim suggests the video is from a concentration camp in China holding Uighur Muslims. A part of the viral message reads, “China is crushing the Uighurs. Inside those concentration camps they are holding up to three million Muslims they are beating them to convert their religion, eat pork they are basically trying to impose Islam with Chinese characteristics or if not they gon murder them kill them separate them from their families and friends…”
The viral video has been shared by several Pakistani users on both Facebook and Instagram. In fact, most clips circulating online are sourced to Instagram user @bigwax124 who had shared the video on September 9 drawing over 26,000 views.
Moreover, the same video has been shared with a slightly different narrative- that the person being thrashed is a Pakistani Muslim, the reason being the same- possession of the Quran.
This claim has been shared widely on Facebook as well.
Fact-check
Alt News broke the video into multiple keyframes using InVid and reverse-searched one of the images on Yandex. This led us to the same clip uploaded on YouTube with a caption in Indonesian—”Video Viral !! Tni Menangkap gangster ! lalu lihat apa yang terjadi”—that translates to “Video viral!! TNI catch the gangsters! Then look what happened.”
TNI is the acronym for Tentara Nasional Indonesia which is the Indonesian National Armed Forces.
A subsequent keyword search in Indonesian ‘Tentara nasional Indonesia memukuli gangster (Indonesian National Armed Forces beating gangster)’ led us to a report by Tribun Medan from March 2017. According to the article, the man was caught for his involvement in street crimes. The video was also featured in another report by pojoksatu.id which said that the man used to stab bikers.
We also noticed that one of the unformed men in the video is wearing a helmet with the initials ‘PKD’. Alt News contacted Ilham Akhsanu Ridlo, a faculty member at the University of Airlangga in Indonesia. He said that PKD stands for Petugas Pengamanan Dalam or Internal Security Officer, hired as a private security guard.
In conclusion, the claim that the video is of an Uighur Muslim beaten up by Chinese army personnel for possession of the Quran is false. The video is from Indonesia.