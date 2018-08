KILLZONEEEEEEEEEEE 3 !!!I was a bit skeptical about Killzone 2, but after playing it, and finishing it and getting all of the offline trophies except one (the one that requires you to finish the story on elite, WAY TOO HARD), I can't wait for KZ3! But I want to play a lot of other games first; Uncharted 2, Dead Space 1 and 2, Resistance 1, 2 and 3.. Call of Duty MW2 and Black Ops (haven't gotten the chance to play either yet).Also, I'm playing on a PS3 connected through HDMI to an Samsung 40" (LN40C530)PSN: shaheen57