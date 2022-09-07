[Video] Flood Victims enraged over lack of Aid/Supplies thrash PPP leader's vehicle in Khipro, Sindh

Province of Sindh needs the most attention as is the most neglected - international media doing articles about Bahrain (SWAT) and GB which has minimal damage compared to Sindh where approx 85% of rural properties are completely damaged or uninhabitable due to flood water.
Recall my post of yesterday, where I mentioned this. Swat and GB perhaps hits closer to home, wahan ham log jatay hain, we see their pictures, know that as a touristy place, while interior Sindh and Balochistan is some far flung Martian land jahan pata nhn kaun rehta hai.
I honestly urge everyone, with the resources and time, to some time go and spend a week or so traveling interior Sindh, not just the N5, not just Engro ka rest house or FFC Goth Machi, but their cities...Sehwan, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, Kandkhkot, Mithi....all those places. Rona aye ga.
Passing through those areas does one feel truly priveleged in life.