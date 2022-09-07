What's new

[Video] Flood Victims enraged over lack of Aid/Supplies thrash PPP leader's vehicle in Khipro, Sindh

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

At least these officials are willing to go to the scene. This shows that they want to understand and solve problems.

Why beat up their vehicles? Beating their vehicles will not help solve the problem.

The most important thing now is to quickly raise more materials and distribute them to these victims as soon as possible.

Donating money is not as good as donating materials. Money may not be given to these victims, and materials are unlikely to be embezzled.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

MH.Yang said:
At least these officials are willing to go to the scene. This shows that they want to understand and solve problems.

Why beat up their vehicles? Beating their vehicles will not help solve the problem.

The most important thing now is to quickly raise more materials and distribute them to these victims as soon as possible.

Donating money is not as good as donating materials. Money may not be given to these victims, and materials are unlikely to be embezzled.
The province of Sindh has been in ruins for decades, the ruling party PPP has done nothing for the people living there. When election comes they hand out measly $50 checks and call it a day.

The elections are always rigged 99% there, votes are automatically cast, whoever challenges the status quo is threatened or killed.

You can see the extreme contrast in between the leaders and general public there, the leader is driving a land cruiser, living in mansions... the typical MPA government salary cannot even afford such luxuries even if he stays on seat for a lifetime.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Province of Sindh needs the most attention as is the most neglected - international media doing articles about Bahrain (SWAT) and GB which has minimal damage compared to Sindh where approx 85% of rural properties are completely damaged or uninhabitable due to flood water.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567194861761171457

A picture is worth a thousand words

FcCBqK0XoAE7qVu.jpeg
 
Jango

Jango

RescueRanger said:
Province of Sindh needs the most attention as is the most neglected - international media doing articles about Bahrain (SWAT) and GB which has minimal damage compared to Sindh where approx 85% of rural properties are completely damaged or uninhabitable due to flood water.
Recall my post of yesterday, where I mentioned this. Swat and GB perhaps hits closer to home, wahan ham log jatay hain, we see their pictures, know that as a touristy place, while interior Sindh and Balochistan is some far flung Martian land jahan pata nhn kaun rehta hai.

I honestly urge everyone, with the resources and time, to some time go and spend a week or so traveling interior Sindh, not just the N5, not just Engro ka rest house or FFC Goth Machi, but their cities...Sehwan, Khairpur, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, Kandkhkot, Mithi....all those places. Rona aye ga.

Passing through those areas does one feel truly priveleged in life.
 

