​



​

​

He went down fighting like a soldier, killing two terrorist scum with his hand gun and finally detonated a grenade to avoid being captured and tortured by the ISIS scum. Russian pilot downed by rebel fighters in Syria killed himself with a grenade to avoid being captured by the jihadists, Moscow has confirmed.Video footage filmed by the rebels themselves, sees Major Roman Filipov shouting 'This is for our guys!' before detonating the explosives as the fighters surround him.The Russian Defense Ministry said that the 33-year-old was 'fighting the rebels until the last minute' and detonated the grenade when they approached.Maj. Filipov, from Vladivostok, east Russia has been awarded Kremlin's highest honour - the Hero of Russia medal - posthumously.In a statement seen by Russia Today , the Ministry said the pilot had ejected from his Sukhoi 25SM fighter jet after being hit with a missile from a portable surface-to-air system in Idlib, Syria.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to say who had supplied the weapons system which rebels had used to shoot down the plane, but that it was extremely worrying that such rockets were falling into the hands of 'terrorists.'Hero pilot Roman Filipov was 'brave as a lion' and had followed in the footsteps of his father as a combat air force man, it was revealed today.As the Kremlin saluted him, Russian defence officials vowed to support his widow Olga and their two young children, along with his parents.The 33 year old had wanted to be a pilot from the moment he first went to school, said his class teacher today.He came from a military family and his father Nikolay was a decorated air force pilot who flew combat missions during the war in Chechnya.His mother Elena and younger sister Marina also served in the Russian military.The director of School No. 85 in Voronezh, Galina Klepikova, said: 'He got mainly the highest marks…'Teachers speak of him only well: he was fit, modest, blue-eyed, fair-haired, neat. The boy was fond of sports, he studied well. He dreamed of being a pilot.'His class teacher Lyudmila Lazareva said: 'He was never childish, but adult, serious, reasonable, and balanced. He was among the best.'He had a sense of justice. That was how he behaved - he knew what was right.'When she heard to his heroic death she said: 'I was so shocked. I was just in panic…. For me, my pupils are always children.'This poor child - that's what I think now.'His classmate Roman Dudin said his father had been his inspiration.'When we were studying [at school], there was a conflict in Chechnya and his father took part in hostilities. He was a combat pilot.'Major Filipov lived with his wife and two children in the Far East off Russia in Chernigovka, Primorsky region.Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu called on Vladimir Putin to posthumously grant the Su-25 pilot the Hero of Russia honour, the country's highest award.A spokesman for Shoigu said the defence ministry 'will fully support' his widow and children and also his parents.Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: 'The pilot died heroically…. We are proud of our heroes.'A military source said: 'He was brave as a lion and died a hero. We have only pride in him.'A spokesman said: 'The pilot did his best to keep the plane in the air as long as he could. He managed to report to his commanders he had been attacked with a missile.'Filipov ejected himself and landed near the terrorists-held village of Tell-Debes. Until the last moments of his life he fought agianst the terrorists with his hand weapon.'Filipov blew himself up with a grenade after being heavily injured and surrounded by terrorists when the attackers were meters away.'He was 'an experienced pilot - it was not his first tour in Syria.''Major Roman Filipov accomplished dozens of combat missions in Syria with flying colours to destroy international terrorist fighters and escort humanitarian convoys of the Russian centre for reconciliation of opposing sides to populated localities liberated from terrorists.'His commanders saw him as a 'brave pilot' who 'enjoyed well-deserved authority in his regiment and amongst his subordinates in the squadron.'He was a graduate of the Krasnodar Military Aviation Institute, and had climbed every step of the career ladder, from a senior pilot to a squadron deputy commander, said the defence ministry.