Video Editor for Indian parade floats

Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
Good day,

If somebody knows video editing then he should make a video of recent IA parade and compared to 2-3 years old parade...
Highlight the difference

1. A lot of mandirs floats shown for provinces like RSS mandir for UP.
2. Despite both being from gujrat, not Gandhi but Patel statue was shown and everyone stood up for it.
3. Kashmir float was not shown

@HRK @Areesh tag somebody who knows it. @Stealth
 
