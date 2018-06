Honestly the current dispute is not a people to people dispute but limited to governments in power. I don't believe that those drastic steps (by either party) that have been rumored will ever be taken. It's essentially not in the interests of either party. Eventually the situation will return to normal (even if it takes a few years). Fellow Arab states in the region and their past, present and future are closely tied and the people were, are and will always be brothers and sisters. That's all that matters IMO.The Al-Thani dynasty does not represent Qataris (of course there are exceptions) just like the House of Saud (of course there are exceptions again) does not represent the viewpoints of all citizens. No sane Qatari or Saudi Arabian has any intention to have hostile relations.Just a little rant here 12 months after the "conflict" began at "full swing".EDIT: Totally off-topic to this promising project in Egypt, but since Qatar was mentioned, I felt the need to give an update of how I view the current situation.This development must also be seen in the light of NEOM, surely. Don't you think?