Video Clips of PLA Warriors Deployed Opposite to the Indian Army

Below are a few video clips of PLA troops and their posts manning the LAC, under some extreme conditions.
1)PLA POST AT 5380m OVERLOOKING DBO AIRPORT
2)PLA DEPLOYMENTS NEAR LAKE PANGONG TSO
3)PLA BRAVEHEARTS SOMEWHERE ALONG THE LAC
4)PLA BORDER PATROLS AND POSTS
We wish our Chinese friends all the best of luck .
