Video: Afghan member parliament, Abdur Rauf Shpunk, calls for blowing Pakistanis up in Afghanistan

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,747
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
It's Pakistan's GREAT BAD LUCK that Afghanistan - the battle ground of whole world - is situated right next to us.
We have suffered MUCH due to this country.
COMPLETE THE BLOODY FENCING AT THE BORDER, yaar.
There is report that our government is preparing land around Haripur, kpk for possible fist wave of incoming Afghan refugees.
Pakistan is not realizing that by allowing Afghans inside country - She is creating great national security dilemma for herself . Afghans are not loyal to Pakistan. More sleeper cells and more chances of ethnic hate/rebellion against Pakistani state. Punjab will bear it THE MOST.
Seriously, Pakistan should rename herself as New Afghanistan