[Video] 200,000~ Pakistanis reciting National Anthem in Imran Khan's Azadi March Jalsa Lahore (National Hockey Stadium)

SLY

SLY

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
178
0
231
Country
Malta
Location
Malta
first time seeing so many People sing the National anthem so amazing 💪😍
FRxzk2jXEAAl4kF.jpg
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,121
5
9,688
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
NGL got me a little emotional , hits you different when a nation you love so much is going through tough situation for a good 2 decades now and only seems to be getting worse

You still love it , want the best for it and you know all of us pakistani from gilgit to Karachi love our country, our potential is so much, our history is spectacular, our national spirits to do anything for the country is always high but something is not clicking for us as a collective people,

when you see scenes like these- it gives you hope

That you know people will never give up, there's certain amount "dheeth" ruggedness in our people

It gives me hope, one day we'll achieve something spectacular but only if our Spirits are intact and we stay united against evil surrounding us (army in politics, India, terrorists etc)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

