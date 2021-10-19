Victoria's lockdown to end on Thursday, with more restrictions to ease than first planned

Tai Hai Chen
Victoria's lockdown is set to end this Thursday, when more restrictions are set to ease than originally planned.
From 11.59pm on Thursday, when Victoria is expected to hit 70 per cent of the state being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Melbourne's curfew will end, as will the 'reasons to leave home'.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the government would be easing restrictions further than was outlined in the roadmap because "the Victorian community has done so well in getting vaccinated so fast".
There will be no travel limit within metropolitan Melbourne, despite the roadmap earlier signaling there would be a 25 kilometre limit.
However, unless they are authorised Melburnians will not be able to enter regional Victoria.
Ten visitors will be allowed to homes per day.