Victoria Nuland calls on Bangladesh’s civil society leaders

fallstuff

fallstuff

Victoria Nuland calls on Bangladesh’s civil society leaders
Mar 21,2022

United States under secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland has met with Bangladeshi civil society leaders and discussed ways to support their efforts.

‘Proud to speak with courageous Bangladeshi civil society leaders today about how the United States can support their efforts to advance democracy, labor freedoms, and human rights,’ she tweeted after the meeting on Monday.

Nuland, he third-ranked official at the US department of state, is now in Dhaka as part of her tri-nation visit to South Asia as she will be visiting India and Sri Lanka where she sees US’ partnerships are vital to strengthening peace, prosperity, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

I know it is old news, keep this news in your mind when you consider what is happening on the ground. The point is whenever she calls the civil society to respond in a certain way in a country , sh*t tends to hit the fan !
 
Victoria Nuland calls on Bangladesh’s civil society leaders
Mar 21,2022

United States under secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland has met with Bangladeshi civil society leaders and discussed ways to support their efforts.

‘Proud to speak with courageous Bangladeshi civil society leaders today about how the United States can support their efforts to advance democracy, labor freedoms, and human rights,’ she tweeted after the meeting on Monday.

Nuland, he third-ranked official at the US department of state, is now in Dhaka as part of her tri-nation visit to South Asia as she will be visiting India and Sri Lanka where she sees US’ partnerships are vital to strengthening peace, prosperity, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

I know it is old news, keep this news in your mind when you consider what is happening on the ground. The point is whenever she calls the civil society to respond in a certain way in a country , sh*t tends to hit the fan !
Those who doubt that a regime change is inevitable in Bangladesh, have only to see the collective evidence all around them. Now Donald Lu is here to deliver the final word to Hasina. US is engaging directly with Bangladesh rather than involving this murderer and butcher Modi.

I have only one thing to say to Delhi Godi and Masnad wallah's, start looking for different means to run your lazy-a$$ economy rather than by looting Bangladesh, Loot-Taraaz abhi bun ho chuka.....
 
Who are these people and why should they have courage? Do they get disappeared if they say wrong things?

Are these lacking in any way? I think this lady should calm down.
The people are civil political leaders, business leaders, educators, intellectuals, and so forth. Victoria Nuland usually makes an offer that is kinda hard to refuse.
 
Boring old news and the OP is clutching at straws here.

US knows it has no power to stir anything in BD now.
Yes Hazrat ( lesser) , and that's why your goddess Helen of Bangladesh greater Hazrat Sheikh Hasina already said that she doesn't want to sell saint martin to come to power 🤣😂 !

But she forgot that what she gave to India! Giving a base to USA is bad , but giving Bangladesh to India for free is fine ! That is pure hypocrisy!

BD regime is just fine for now, no change pls, Uncle and aunty Sam.

thnx

thnx
Yes fine for you and your lackeys ( like @UKBengali ) ,not for Bangladesh herself!
 
Boring old news and the OP is clutching at straws here.

US knows it has no power to stir anything in BD now.
This is incorrect. The US has the power to do whatever it wants in BD. I just hope that we don't end up being a military outpost for them and get incinerated in their wars.
 

