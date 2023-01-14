Victoria Nuland calls on Bangladesh’s civil society leaders

Mar 21,2022

United States under secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland has met with Bangladeshi civil society leaders and discussed ways to support their efforts.‘Proud to speak with courageous Bangladeshi civil society leaders today about how the United States can support their efforts to advance democracy, labor freedoms, and human rights,’ she tweeted after the meeting on Monday.Nuland, he third-ranked official at the US department of state, is now in Dhaka as part of her tri-nation visit to South Asia as she will be visiting India and Sri Lanka where she sees US’ partnerships are vital to strengthening peace, prosperity, and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.//------------------------------------------------------------------I know it is old news, keep this news in your mind when you consider what is happening on the ground. The point is whenever she calls the civil society to respond in a certain way in a country , sh*t tends to hit the fan !