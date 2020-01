Further north



Emergency warnings issued

Players in Australian Open qualifying are set to again battle through smoke at Melbourne Park.A number of players complained about the conditions yesterday, including Australian BernardTomic, who sought medical treatment during his first round loss when he struggled to breathe.Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic feared she would pass out before retiring from her match when she collapsed to her knees with a coughing fit.Tennis Australia says it will continue to work with their medical team, the Bureau of Meterology and Environment Protection Authority Victoria scientists when making decisions about whether it's safe to play.TA says it has installed measuring devices on-site for air quality, with play cleared to continue during the opening round of qualifying.Horse racing at Yarra Valley and Caulfield has also been cancelled today.An emergency warning remains in place for the Victorian town of Tamboon, where residents have been told to take shelter as bushfires flared.The fire at Tamboon and Tamboon South is not yet under control, Vic Emergency said earlier this morning.The recent bushfires have burned 1.4 million hectares across the state. Four people have died, with 353 homes and 548 other structures destroyed. (Getty)Emergency services reported the fire was creating its own weather pattern in Tamboon while becoming erratic.The bushfire is travelling from Croajingolong National Park in a westerly direction towardsTamboon and Tamboon South.The alert was first issued last night as the firefront grew, warning residents it was too late to leave."You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive," the alert said."The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately."It is too late to leave."A second fire is burning at watch and act level at Tabberabbera.Less than 5mm of rain and thunderstorms are forecast for fire-affected areas, bringing dry lightning that could spark new fires.Central Victoria could see between 5mm and 15mm of rainfall.The recent bushfires have burned 1.4 million hectares across the state. Four people have died, with 353 homes and 548 other structures destroyed.Seventeen fires were burning in Victoria last night.© AAP 2020