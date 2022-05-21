Victims of Hindutvadi terrorism and anti-humanity : An elderly man and a professor

These are two very recent incidents in India but this can be a mega thread but if you make contributions about new incidents please be rational, not religious extremist yourself and speak on a general pan-human level, something that can be understood by every human anywhere on Earth.
Incident 1, 2022-05-20 : An elderly Hindu man was lynched in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh by a BJP leader and his gang because they suspected him to be a Muslim. The elderly man was confused mostly because of his age and his confusion enraged the bhagwa criminals and they demanded identification card but he possibly didn't provide it because of his confused state so they lynched him. Now the home minister of MP is Narottam Mishra who is an ugly, violent man usually going about with an aggressive Hindutvadi tikka ( vermilion powder smear ) on the forehead and he has before done criminal acts like arrest innocent people by even sending MP police to other states for the arrest because he and his gang deemed those people as having insulted Hinduism in some way. What would this violent home minister do now, now that his own party's criminals have done a lynching ? I will try to search for viral vid of the elderly man beaten roughed up the BJP thugs. I found this article about the same MP state where in January a dog came under the wheel of a truck. Later two dog lover thugs like @Sharma Ji went to the house of the truck driver and beat him up for daring to kill the holy dog. The driver's relatives says that the criminals hanged him after killing him. So in the BJP-ruled MP a bloody dog's death can be the reason to kill a human, as will a human be killed or arrested if he or she happens to be in few ticked clauses ( Muslim [ even a suspected one ], a progressive etc ). My commiserations for the two dead people ( the elderly man and the truck driver ) and may all the dogs in the world be eradicated.
Incident 2, 2022-05-20 : In Delhi Professor Ratan Lal of Hindu College, Delhi University was arrested by Delhi Police at 10:30 PM at his house. The professor was a Dalit, a community oppressed in the Indian Subcontinent for the last 3000 years and he preached the progressive and social reforming ideas of the legendary Bhimrao Ambedkar, the first law minister of India and the main drafter of India's constitution which is progressive to a good extent. Ambedkar had fought against the oppression of the Shudras and Dalits by the upper caste Hindus for decades and ultimately in 1956 converted to Buddhism in rejection of his born religion and in his idea of emancipation, publicly along with 365,000 of his followers. Professor Ratan Lal openly preached Ambedkar's ideas and that rankled the Hindutvadis obviously but his latest "crime" was that being knowledgeable about history he made an observation on Facebook about the supposed presence of a Shivling in the Gyanvapi mosque in Banaras where there is a big controversy going on where Hindutvadis claim that the mosque was forcibly built on top of a Hindu temple so should be given back to them. Professor Ratan Lal said that his observation was made in a considered and careful language. But Delhi Police arrested him. It should be pointed out that Delhi Police is commanded directly by the central home ministry and the central government of India is of the BJP since 2014 and Delhi Police has been notorious is being the gun-arm of the Hindutvadis, starting with arresting progressive students from JNU university in 2016, then entering JMI university in 2019 and attacking students including female students and leading to injuries among the students including loss of an eye of one male student, then in 2019-2020 arresting Muslims and non-Muslims including a pregnant Muslim student, Safoora Zargar, for protesting against the draconian CAA / NRC laws, then in 2020 allowing Hindutvadis to destroy places and massacre Muslims in the Delhi "riots" but Delhi Police instead arresting Muslims and progressive non-Muslims for the violence including two girls from the all-female progressive group Pinjra Tod and Umar Khalid ( Umar is still in jail ), then in 2021 putting up barricades on Delhi borders to prevent protesting farmers from entering Delhi to set up protest sites and harassing the farmers till the end of the protests ended in December, then in late 2021 allowing Hindutvadis to hold the in-trend Dharam Sansads - Hindutvadi religious gatherings where they vow to establish Hindu Rashtra and genocide "adharmis" ( Communists probably ) and "vidharmis" ( Muslims and Christians primarily ) and Delhi Police not arresting the organizers and the participants but saying "there was no hate speech" LOL, then in 2022 allowing or even accompanying Hindutvadis to go on their violent motorcycle rallies called Shobha Yatras carrying swords and other weapons deliberately through Muslim-majority or mixed-religion areas and damaging shops of poor Muslims there and then dancing to violent or genocidal songs in front of mosques provoking the Muslims and when some Muslims respond foolishly with stones then our Delhi Police come the next day with bulldozers and demolish the houses, concrete shops and even commercial pushcarts of Muslims who are targeted but some Hindus also became victims of these blind targetings and the most notorious of such Delhi Police bulldozer action was in Jahangirpuri done under the cover of IIRC 4000 Delhi Police personnel and it was only the Supreme Court order petitioned by two progressive lawyers including Prashant Bhushan and carried to Jahangirpuri by Communist leader Brinda Karat that stopped the demolition there. So it is not surprising that the same Hindutvadi agent Delhi Police ( it should be ashamed of being that ! ) arrested Professor Ratan Lal at 10:30 PM on behalf of the BJP. All the progressive students and teachers across Delhi have erupted in protest. The AISA, a student body affiliated with the Communist Party of India ( Marxist-Leninist ) Liberation to which the lovely and brilliant Shehla Rashid was related to during her time in JNU university, has its members carrying banners like "Modi government down !" and "Saibaba, Hany Babu and now Ratan Lal". Professor Saibaba is a wheelchair-bound person alleged by the BJP government he is a Naxalite ( Communist guerrilla movement member ), not that there is anything at all wrong with being a Naxal, and Saibaba must therefore be jailed. He was put in jail in 2017 and is supposed to be in jail for life, and for what ? For being a rational and against-oppression progressive while it should have been the 600 million right-wingers in India especially the 500 million Hindutvadis who should have been sent off to gulags in coldest Siberia, the hottest part of Australia and cold Antarctica and the Arctic but ideally to planet Pluto. So AISA has rightly protested against the jailing of Professor Ratan Lal. One Dalit activist said on NDTV India that the professor is a war prisoner in a war declared by BJP, the RSS and the other Hindutvadis against the Dalits and other oppressed.
So the world, especially the Western governments have to stop supporting the Ukrainian Nazi criminal Zelensky and look at what has to be done about the lynchings, jailings, bulldozerings so many other political, social and socio-economic oppressions done by the Hindutvadis in India since 2014 especially, 2014 being the year BJP began to rule India with impunity.
Jai Bhim, Laal Salaam, Jai insaaniyat.
