Victims named culprit in Delhi Riots

Delhi riots in Feburary this year left 53 dead, 200 injured and hundreds homeless.
Fifteen people, all linked to protests against the centre's controversial new citizenship law and none from the campaign in its favour, have been named by the police in a vast chargesheet filed over the Delhi riots that raged through the capital city in February this year, leaving more than 50 people dead and property worth crores damaged.
The 17,500-page filing in two steel trunks included more than 2,600 pages detailing the charges against the accused and thousands of pages of annexures. Charges include those under the tough anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
17,000-Page Delhi Riots Chargesheet Names Only Anti-CAA Protesters
