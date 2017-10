Victim mentality motivates scholar to accuse China of denying data to India

. like a victim of persecutory delusion

saying this undermined the efficacy of India's flood early-warning systems during summer monsoon season that northeastern India was hit by unprecedented flooding by the Brahmaputra River with devastating consequences, particularly in Assam state.

In fact, Assam has been struck by floods almost every year in recent years and the rest of India has been accused of being apathetic to the tragedy there.

The dams built by China along the Lancang River have prevented downstream countries from being hit by drought and floods. Countries like Vietnam and Cambodia have hence showed their gratitude toward China.