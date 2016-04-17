‘Victim’ in BBC report found to have changed her anti-China story multiple times

More men are raped in the US than women, figures on prison assaults reveal

More men are raped in the US than women In 2008, it was estimated 216,000 inmates were sexually assaulted while serving time in America, according to the Department of Justice figures.

Compare the re-education sites in China where there is no deaths, no rapes... to US sites where the US terror regime kidnaps people and sends them to rape cells. Kids raped by "prison guards" and men and women raped by guards and other "prisoners".If US can't protect people in detention centers (jails, prisons) from rape... they should not be there in the first place. More US citizens are raped in secure and protected "prisons" than are raped in the general public. There should be ZERO rapes in prison, yet US has more rapes than India. Making the US - rape-istan.