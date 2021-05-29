What's new

Victim blaming in Pakistan, women 'for sale' in India: Misogyny in South Asia | DW News

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,038
-4
860
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland

Blamed for the crime, viewed with suspicion, told to hush it up. Many women who experience sexual assault in Pakistan say this is what they face. But amidst this victim shaming, the country’s leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone on television and appeared to do the same.

Last month he told an interviewer, "If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots." And in April during a live chat broadcast on state television, Khan urged women to wear a veil to avoid sexual assault saying, "It is so that there is no temptation in society."

Activists say his comments reinforce common public perceptions that women invite their assaults. And they say that attitude needs to change.

In neighboring India, misogyny has taken an ugly, unsettling turn. Recently, a little over 80 Muslim women discovered they had been put up for 'sale,' on a newly created app by unknown people.

The app, called 'Sulli Deals' offered the women up as 'deals of the day' using photographs from their social media profiles. This is a screenshot shared on Twitter by one of the women targeted. ‘Sulli’ is a slur directed against Muslim women in India.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
60,413
5
48,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Vanguard One said:
"If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots."
Click to expand...
Robots can be programmed to have such behaviour as well.

Before anyone comes here and spew nonsense, let me remind you that Pakistan penal code advocates for capital punishment for rape. The same capital punishment despised by democracies and for which Pakistan graces many red, grey and black lists.
Vanguard One said:
In neighboring India, misogyny has taken an ugly, unsettling turn. Recently, a little over 80 Muslim women discovered they had been put up for 'sale,' on a newly created app by unknown people.
Click to expand...
That's systematic genocide.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Coronavirus hits India's villages
Replies
0
Views
92
d00od00o
D
RescueRanger
India tells social media firms to remove 'Indian variant' content
Replies
1
Views
189
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
D
Germany announces shift in approach to China relations | DW News
Replies
3
Views
778
Globenim
G
B
  • Locked
ISI-backs ARSA in Myanmar; India-Bangladesh security agencies fight back jointly
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
PakSword
PakSword
B
Why the Bangladesh-India friendship is under pressure
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom