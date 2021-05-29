Victim blaming in Pakistan, women 'for sale' in India: Misogyny in South Asia | DW News

Blamed for the crime, viewed with suspicion, told to hush it up. Many women who experience sexual assault in Pakistan say this is what they face. But amidst this victim shaming, the country’s leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone on television and appeared to do the same.Last month he told an interviewer, "If a woman is wearing very few clothes it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots." And in April during a live chat broadcast on state television, Khan urged women to wear a veil to avoid sexual assault saying, "It is so that there is no temptation in society."Activists say his comments reinforce common public perceptions that women invite their assaults. And they say that attitude needs to change.In neighboring India, misogyny has taken an ugly, unsettling turn. Recently, a little over 80 Muslim women discovered they had been put up for 'sale,' on a newly created app by unknown people.The app, called 'Sulli Deals' offered the women up as 'deals of the day' using photographs from their social media profiles. This is a screenshot shared on Twitter by one of the women targeted. ‘Sulli’ is a slur directed against Muslim women in India.