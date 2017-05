Vice-president leaves Afghanistan amid torture and rape claims

Dislodging the Taliban from power was meant to create a safer country for Afghans. Instead, the country now sees strongmen, including top government officials, perpetrate violence and corruption with impunity.

He said that on his first day in captivity, Dostum and nine security guards beat him before stripping off his trousers. Dostum then attempted to rape him before commanding the bodyguards to sodomise him with a rifle, while a cameraman filmed the abuse.

ccording to cables released by WikiLeaks, the US ambassador leaned on the Turks, saying: “Arresting him would cause problems.”