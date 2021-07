Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Har...

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris’ agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.Harris recently visited Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/ameri...-border-amid-criticism-republicans-2021-06-25 and Guatemala with the aim of lowering migration from the region. During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women’s issues.