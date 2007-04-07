What's new

Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,683
0
17,593
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris’ agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Harris recently visited Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/ameri...-border-amid-criticism-republicans-2021-06-25 and Guatemala with the aim of lowering migration from the region. During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women’s issues.
44D47976-9A1C-4194-9CF0-2CFF60870487.jpeg

kfgo.com

Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Har...
kfgo.com kfgo.com
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,246
3
6,348
Country
China
Location
China
'During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women’s issues.'

Be honest, for China.
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
547
-3
529
Country
India
Location
India
Viet said:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris’ agenda, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Harris recently visited Mexico https://www.reuters.com/world/ameri...-border-amid-criticism-republicans-2021-06-25 and Guatemala with the aim of lowering migration from the region. During her trip she focused on issues such as economic development, food insecurity and women’s issues. View attachment 765406
kfgo.com

Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Har...
kfgo.com kfgo.com
Click to expand...
A curious question wanted to ask, how is USA perceived by average Vietnamese people today?
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,424
-17
3,861
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Harris is the de facto decision maker as Biden is about to see his creator.

This is just after US Defense Secretary visit of Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam.

Oh no.... bad omen for the region. FK off these jinx.

www.channelnewsasia.com

US Defense Secretary to visit Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Southeast Asia later this month, the Pentagon said, in a trip that will include stops in ...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Contrarian
INDIA IN THE INDIAN OCEAN (MUST READ)
Replies
8
Views
5K
Contrarian
Contrarian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom