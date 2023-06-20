What's new

Vice Chairman Engro and His Son Missing After Submarine Vanishes in Atlantic Ocean

Vice Chairman Engro Corporation Limited, Shahzada Dawood, along with his son Suleman are among the people who are missing after a submersible craft exploring the Titanic shipwreck disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the official statement released by Engro, Shahzada Dawood and his son embarked on the journey on 18 June, Sunday. Contact was lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information is available beyond this. Engro requested to avoid speculation and theorization.

A vice chairman of engro paid $500K for this trip for two. Didn't know execs from Pakistani companies with modest revenues can spare half mil that easily.
 

