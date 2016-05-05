Vice Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of the Sword of Honour, the officer has an illustrious career with wide-ranging experience of various command and staff appointments. His major command appointments include commanding officer of PNS Badr, commanding officer of PNS Tariq, commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, commandant PNS Bahadur and commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. His distinguished staff appointments include director naval operations, principal secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, director general naval intelligence, deputy chief of the naval staff (training and evaluation) at the Naval Headquarters and chief naval overseer (China).





He is a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (knight) by the Government of France. Prior to assuming the command as Commander Karachi, he was serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet.