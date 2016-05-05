What's new

Featured Vice Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi promoted to Admiral rank & appointed as Chief of Naval Staff

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
506
1
954
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
New Project.jpg


Vice Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi has been appointed as new Naval Chief after being promoted to the rank of admiral.

President Dr. Arif Alvi gave his consent to the appointment of Amjad Khan Niazi on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi will take charge as new Naval Chief on October 6.

 
Last edited:
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,579
81
54,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Congratulations to him I hope he believes in aggressive expansion and for an aggressive role for Pakistan Navy in this region.
 
TsAr

TsAr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 2, 2008
854
0
989
Vice Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of the Sword of Honour, the officer has an illustrious career with wide-ranging experience of various command and staff appointments. His major command appointments include commanding officer of PNS Badr, commanding officer of PNS Tariq, commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, commandant PNS Bahadur and commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. His distinguished staff appointments include director naval operations, principal secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, director general naval intelligence, deputy chief of the naval staff (training and evaluation) at the Naval Headquarters and chief naval overseer (China).


He is a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (knight) by the Government of France. Prior to assuming the command as Commander Karachi, he was serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet.
 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
2,322
-3
2,989
TsAr said:
Vice Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of the Sword of Honour, the officer has an illustrious career with wide-ranging experience of various command and staff appointments. His major command appointments include commanding officer of PNS Badr, commanding officer of PNS Tariq, commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, commandant PNS Bahadur and commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. His distinguished staff appointments include director naval operations, principal secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, director general naval intelligence, deputy chief of the naval staff (training and evaluation) at the Naval Headquarters and chief naval overseer (China).


He is a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (knight) by the Government of France. Prior to assuming the command as Commander Karachi, he was serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet.
Click to expand...
Impeccable credentials starting from the Academy. The right choice.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 1, Guests: 6)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Windjammer Vice Admiral again moves court challenging Navy chief's appointment Indian Defence Forum 15
Champion_Usmani Vice Admiral Bimal Verma Moves Court against His Supersession and Appointment of Vice Admiral Karamb Indian Defence Forum 1
Meliodas Navy gets a new chief in Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, first chopper pilot to head top office Indian Defence Forum 1
ghazi52 FOUR REAR ADMIRALS OF PN PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF VICE ADMIRAL Pakistan Navy 1
Zarvan Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily visited Naval Headqu Pakistan Navy 13
ghazi52 Promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral Pakistan Navy 1
Rashid Mahmood Pakistan-China Navies to ensure CPEC security in Indian Ocean: Vice Admiral CPEC 0
Dawood Ibrahim Rear Admiral Waseem Akram promoted to the rank Of Vice Admiral Pakistan Navy 18
GDP Adil Khan Niazi Vice Admiral Iqbal Qadir recalls attacking Indian station of Dwarka. Pakistan Navy 3
Star Wars Vice Admiral Sunil Lanba to be the next Navy Chief Indian Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top