Vice Admiral Bimal Verma Moves Supreme Court Against His Supersession And Appointment of Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as Navy Chief

New Delhi, April 8: Vice Admiral Bimal Verma on Monday moved the Supreme Court against his supersession and appointment of Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the new Navy Chief. Verma, who heads the Andaman and Nicobar command, would have become the chief on the rule of seniority. However, the Modi government on March 23 appointed Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the new Navy Chief.



Singh will supersede Verma, who is the senior most in terms of length of service.

Sources told news agency IANS that Bimal Verma, brother of former Navy Chief Nirmal Verma, missed out because of the shadow of naval war room leak case on his career.

He was posted in the directorate of naval operations when the alleged leak of sensitive information took place in 2005.

