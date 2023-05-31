What's new

Viagra ban in Pakistan sparks demand for lizard oil that makes men ‘strong like steel’

Viagra ban in Pakistan sparks demand for lizard oil that makes men ‘strong like steel’



Men in Pakistan seeking to improve their sex life have been lining up for sanda tael, an ointment made from poached Hardwicke’s spiny-tailed lizard. Sellers claim the lizard oil works like magic for erectile dysfunction sufferers. Yet the remedy has no scientific backing, with doctors saying the trade is making fools out of customers. Nevertheless, lizard oil remains popular in the conservative country, where infertility is deeply stigmatised and Viagra is banned.
 
Why is viagra banned?
 
I remember there were always snake oil salesman on the bus from the city to my village.

Anyways boys, drink a glass of pomegranate juice in the morning and you’ll see wonders at night… :lol:
 
Viagra and Cialis are hit and miss, may not work for some. But I have a cure that works 100% of the time every single time if you have a venous leak.

Sanday ka taeel and nearly all hakim based medications are a total BS, stay away.
 
this guy would be furious
Ata-ul-Haq-Qasmi-Dramas.jpg
 
Animal rights should not be violated .Internatinal Wildlife organisations should see it .
 
I saw a YT clip of a woman selling sanday ka taeel in Pak. I wonder where the idea of Sanday ka taeel came from? Looks like its from India.
 

