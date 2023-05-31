Viagra ban in Pakistan sparks demand for lizard oil that makes men ‘strong like steel’ ​

Men in Pakistan seeking to improve their sex life have been lining up for sanda tael, an ointment made from poached Hardwicke’s spiny-tailed lizard. Sellers claim the lizard oil works like magic for erectile dysfunction sufferers. Yet the remedy has no scientific backing, with doctors saying the trade is making fools out of customers. Nevertheless, lizard oil remains popular in the conservative country, where infertility is deeply stigmatised and Viagra is banned.