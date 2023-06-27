Việt Nam approves extending e-visas to 90 days

​

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly has approved extending tourist e-visas from 30 to 90 days, starting from August 15, 2023, at its ongoing fifth session held on Saturday.Upon being granted an e-visa, a foreigner can enter and exit an unlimited number of times within 90 days, without having to go through procedures for obtaining a new visa.Citizens of countries that are unilaterally exempted from visas by Việt Nam will be granted temporary residence for 45 days (up from 15 days) and can be considered for visa issuance and temporary residence extension according to regulations.With 470 out of 475 deputies present, the 15th National Assembly approved the law on amendments and supplements of a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, as well as the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Việt Nam. The law takes effect from August 15, 2023.Accordingly, the duration of an electronic visa (e-visa) will be increased from 30 to 90 days. The Government shall decide on the list of countries and territories with granted citizens, as well as which international border gates will allow foreigners to enter and exit by e-visa.Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence and Security Lê Tấn Tới said that immigration procedures to be carried out online would promote efficiency in the management of entry and exit activities as well as create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese and foreigners alike.Currently, the e-visa issued by the Immigration Department to foreigners through the electronic transaction system is only valid once. Việt Nam is issuing e-visas to citizens of 80 countries.