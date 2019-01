It's a classic case of Supreme Court dragging its feet.

They don't intend to give a judgement because it will prove what Hindus have been saying for long time and in their minds it will move away minorities trust in the institution.

What they don't get is by doing this they are losing their credibity amongst the largest section of the society and it is creating a scenario in which govt decisions will be paramount.

If they get time out of banning crackers, jalikattu , deciding matka height at Janmashtami ,they should think about it.

Click to expand...