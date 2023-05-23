What's new

Veterans of Sino-Vietnam border war bump into each other at the border army cemetery

Veterans of Sino-Vietnam border war bump into each other at the border army cemetery​


Groups of Chinese and Vietnamese veterans of Sino-Vietnam border war bumped into each other at an army cemetery at the Chinese Vietamese border, both groups were paying respects to their fallen comrades in the Sino-Vietnam border war.
The former enemies warmly greet each other and try to point out the positions they used to defend on the mountain tops. Chinese groups are from PLA army group 67, they are all from Shangdong province. The Vietnamese group seem to include two army generals.

 

