Vestel Savunma changed its name: Now is LENTATEK

Vestel Savunma, one of Turkiye's leading defense industry manufacturers, changed its name as part of its vision of becoming a global technology company.The company will offer artificial intelligence, cyber security and big data-based solutions to its customers in a wider range, with new areas of expertise gained as a result of R&D studies, prototype and product developments in unmanned systems, hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, command control and defense technologies.New areas will be space technologies, digital health technologies, critical facility and border security.6 Karayel UAVs, produced by LENTATEK Defense, are available for rent in the TAF. Karayel can operate armed with 4 mini smart ammunition MAM-L produced by ROKETSAN.Karayel UAV is also producing under license in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia plans to produce a total of 40 UAVs by 2026.