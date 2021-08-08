What's new

Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) System from Turkey's Havelsan

The Turkish Straits will be managed with a national system (HAVELSAN VTS) developed under the main contractor of HAVELSAN.
It was developed to monitor, regulate, organize and manage all ship traffic movements in the Turkish Straits with a national system.
It has gained the distinction of being one of the largest systems in its field according to approximately 500 Vessel Traffic Services systems in 50 countries.
HAVELSAN is the main contractor of this national system, developed for the Directorate General of Coastal Safety of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, counts the days to monitor and manage the ship traffic in Turkish Straits.
Havelsan_VTS.jpg
Havelsan_VTS2.jpg
Havelsan_VTS3.jpg


