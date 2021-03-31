Vessel carrying Metro rail coaches drops anchor at Mongla Integrated tests and trial runs of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 will be carried out before formal operation, according to the project details

The “SPM Bangkok” carrying coaches for the Dhaka Metro Rail has arrived at the Mongla port.The mother vessel loaded with the coaches dropped anchor at the Mongla port at around 4pm on Wednesday, confirmed Md Ohiduzzaman, general manager of Ancient Steamship Company Limited, the local shipping agent of the foreign ship.The coaches were initially supposed to arrive at Mongla port on Tuesday but the ship could not set sail from Chittagong on account of the designated pilot arriving late on Monday night.A mother vessel with six coaches left Japan’s Kobe for Mongla on March 4, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique told BSS on Monday."We hope that the train set will reach Uttara metro rail depot on April 23 and the second metro rail set will be shipped on April 15 from Kobe port," he told the state news agency.According to the project detail, integrated tests of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 will be carried out before formal operation and the trial runs will also be carried out after the integrated test of the metro rail sets.It said the length of the metro rail route up to Motijheel was 20.1 km. But now it has been extended to Kamalapur Railway Station by 1.16km. As a result, the number of stations has also increased to 16.There will be a total of 16 stations on the 21km route of the Mass Rapid Transit-MRT Line 6.The stations are Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur 11, Mirpur 10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbag, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel.