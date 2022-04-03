Very Tough economic times ahead

Lets flip this whole situation on its head.

Can America afford to loose Pakistan as an ally and all the benefits that comes with it?



If the relations get sour and America sanctions Pakistan. The economic consequences will be severe for a few yers no doubt. Also its likely that properties and accounts of wealthy pakistani buisiness owners, politicians and even army personell, will be confiscated in the west.



But tbh is this actually that bad for Pakistan on the long term? May be finally politicians will actually invest the money in own country. OTOH Pakistan Defence will forge a formal alliance with China and maybe even Russia.

How is that gonna help USA in containing China?



Pakistan is likely to get even more lethal arms and technology from China, and probably be more hostile against India. Which will distract India even more from its presumed role as Anti-China bulwark in Indian Ocean plus Indochina. Can Indians really do the role its supposed to if it has to handle a invasion on its northwestern border? I really dont think so.



Think about it. A Taliban like tribal force hevaily armed by Pakistan could easily create trouble for India in Kashmir. While Pakistan Navy could checkmate Indian Navy with those type 052D and many subs that will be coming in. China also is likely to transfer ICBM and even hypersonic tech in the future.



What started as a small diplomatic disagreement could end up ruining americas Indo-Pacific strategy. It could potentially stand alone to fight China and its powerful Rocket Force plus lethal Navy in the western Pacific.