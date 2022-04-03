Very Tough economic times ahead

Sainthood 101
Jul 24, 2021
So this proves that US is out for our PM's blood and want him out, if not they will use pressure tactics mostly economic in nature
We need to make a stand as a people - but these pressure tactics will make him deeply unpopular- I can think the use of IMF, FATF at the top of my head
are we up for this challenge?
