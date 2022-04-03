What's new

Very Tough economic times ahead

Sainthood 101

So this proves that US is out for our PM's blood and want him out, if not they will use pressure tactics mostly economic in nature

We need to make a stand as a people - but these pressure tactics will make him deeply unpopular- I can think the use of IMF, FATF at the top of my head
are we up for this challenge?
 
Sainthood 101

Windjammer said:
It can't get any worse than the situation was after Pakistan's Nuclear tests.
than we need that kind of a mindset - national security depends on backing the PM all the way, you need to rally the people
whatever the case stand behind the man all the way

are we united in this issue? - this remains to be seen
 
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

This is a beta thread... Nor realistic.. If economically pressured Pakistan will start wars and profileration in the ME as reply.. Pressusing Pakistan into corner is not viable policy cause the potential of backfiring is high
 
Wood

There is no clear objective to impose sanctions on Pakistan. Sanctions will not be wasted on vague and unclear agenda. It is a weapon of last resort only :agree:
 
Menace2Society

They thought IK had lost support from the public, opposition provided them with unrealistic expectations because they saw the $$$. This was a favor for India, Modi hates IK. This has been a miscalculation. Army statement on Ukraine Russia issue has checkmated them. Have no fear.
 
Sainthood 101

Menace2Society said:
They thought IK had lost support from the public, opposition provided them with unrealistic expectation because they saw the $$$. This was a favor for India, Modi hates IK. This has been a miscalculation. Army statement on Ukraine Russia issue has checkmated them. Have no fear.
its not fear- its that I want people to know exactly what they face and importantly why they faced what they face
explaining the why to people, and rallying behind that why

this is what our nation should focus on, is what IK should focus on with his messaging
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Rizq dene ki zaat Allah ki hai.

Asking provision from any diety other than Allah is shirk

Allah has given us rivers, fertile lands, all kinds of terrain from glaciers, plains, mountains and deserts.

Amreeka, europe ya China paalnay wala nahi hai.

have faith, Allah rizq kay asbaab khud peda karta hai.


For Pakistani people:

Keep giving charity, keep feeding poor. Remember that charity saved us from Covid-19. Keep on giving charity, dont show off, do it quietly. Every problem will go away.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
So this proves that US is out for our PM's blood and want him out, if not they will use pressure tactics mostly economic in nature

We need to make a stand as a people - but these pressure tactics will make him deeply unpopular- I can think the use of IMF, FATF at the top of my head
are we up for this challenge?
In about 2 years there will be a regime change in US itself and most likely team trump will be back.
 
Path-Finder

Sainthood 101 said:
So this proves that US is out for our PM's blood and want him out, if not they will use pressure tactics mostly economic in nature

We need to make a stand as a people - but these pressure tactics will make him deeply unpopular- I can think the use of IMF, FATF at the top of my head
are we up for this challenge?
khaja sialkoti has already made amrika mai baap, rather a bhagwan. either way nations are made in the grinding mills of the world. secondly most importantly have faith.
 
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Sainthood 101 said:
its not fear- its that I want people to know exactly what they face and importantly why they faced what they face
explaining the why to people, and rallying behind that why

this is what our nation should focus on
No pressure or economical pressure in a million years as they will stand to lose alot as pakistan will resort to create 10 other pakistans in ME to divert pressures it won't be pakistan the loser which will be unnecessary move nor will it ever happen
 
Wergeland

Lets flip this whole situation on its head.
Can America afford to loose Pakistan as an ally and all the benefits that comes with it?

If the relations get sour and America sanctions Pakistan. The economic consequences will be severe for a few yers no doubt. Also its likely that properties and accounts of wealthy pakistani buisiness owners, politicians and even army personell, will be confiscated in the west.

But tbh is this actually that bad for Pakistan on the long term? May be finally politicians will actually invest the money in own country. OTOH Pakistan Defence will forge a formal alliance with China and maybe even Russia.
How is that gonna help USA in containing China?

Pakistan is likely to get even more lethal arms and technology from China, and probably be more hostile against India. Which will distract India even more from its presumed role as Anti-China bulwark in Indian Ocean plus Indochina. Can Indians really do the role its supposed to if it has to handle a invasion on its northwestern border? I really dont think so.

Think about it. A Taliban like tribal force hevaily armed by Pakistan could easily create trouble for India in Kashmir. While Pakistan Navy could checkmate Indian Navy with those type 052D and many subs that will be coming in. China also is likely to transfer ICBM and even hypersonic tech in the future.

What started as a small diplomatic disagreement could end up ruining americas Indo-Pacific strategy. It could potentially stand alone to fight China and its powerful Rocket Force plus lethal Navy in the western Pacific.
 
