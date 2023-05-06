What's new

“Very touching”: AJK man bequeaths his entire property to Maryam Nawaz

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,129
13
31,759
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Man's act leaves Maryam Nawaz speechless
0614091726054b1.png

A citizen from Azad Kashmir (AJK) has bequeathed his entire land, which spans over an astonishing 50 thousand kanals, to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The man behind this noble gesture is Zahid Hussain, a resident of Rawalakot, who has handed down all the land he owns to Maryam via a legal deed.

On the legal deed, which is shared on Twitter, the man stated, “I, Zahid Hussain, s/o Wilayat Hussain, hereby declare that I am of sound mind and have voluntarily decided to bequeath all the lands I possess, whether 50,000 kanals or 32,000 kanal, to Maryam Nawaz, d/o Nawaz Sharif, without any coercion or pressure from anyone”.

Expressing her amazement, Maryam reshared the post on her official Twitter handle.

“OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though,” the caption read, following a heart and high five emoticon.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654584618559963138

In the sworn statement, Hussain specified that Maryam was now empowered to use the bequeathed land for the construction of a hospital or any other charitable cause.

The legal document also outlined that the PML-N leader would have ownership of 50% of the property, with the exception of around 50 kanals that belong to Zahid’s children and other heirs, during Mazhar’s (an apparent heir) lifetime.

Upon Mazhar’s demise, Maryam would become the sole owner of 100% of the property, with the same exceptions as previously mentioned.

The affidavit also provided further details about the location of the property.

The person’s bequest has sparked much speculation on social media, with some questioning their sanity and others treating it as a joke.
www.samaaenglish.tv

“Very touching”: AJK man bequeaths his entire property to Maryam Nawaz

Man's act leaves Maryam Nawaz speechless
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
4,000
-6
5,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Man's act leaves Maryam Nawaz speechless
0614091726054b1.png

A citizen from Azad Kashmir (AJK) has bequeathed his entire land, which spans over an astonishing 50 thousand kanals, to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The man behind this noble gesture is Zahid Hussain, a resident of Rawalakot, who has handed down all the land he owns to Maryam via a legal deed.

On the legal deed, which is shared on Twitter, the man stated, “I, Zahid Hussain, s/o Wilayat Hussain, hereby declare that I am of sound mind and have voluntarily decided to bequeath all the lands I possess, whether 50,000 kanals or 32,000 kanal, to Maryam Nawaz, d/o Nawaz Sharif, without any coercion or pressure from anyone”.

Expressing her amazement, Maryam reshared the post on her official Twitter handle.

“OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though,” the caption read, following a heart and high five emoticon.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654584618559963138

In the sworn statement, Hussain specified that Maryam was now empowered to use the bequeathed land for the construction of a hospital or any other charitable cause.

The legal document also outlined that the PML-N leader would have ownership of 50% of the property, with the exception of around 50 kanals that belong to Zahid’s children and other heirs, during Mazhar’s (an apparent heir) lifetime.

Upon Mazhar’s demise, Maryam would become the sole owner of 100% of the property, with the same exceptions as previously mentioned.

The affidavit also provided further details about the location of the property.

The person’s bequest has sparked much speculation on social media, with some questioning their sanity and others treating it as a joke.
www.samaaenglish.tv

“Very touching”: AJK man bequeaths his entire property to Maryam Nawaz

Man's act leaves Maryam Nawaz speechless
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...


Allah kee lanaat ho aisay khinzeer per to apna sub kuch Yazidi tolay kay naam kar gia.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
3,538
2
3,639
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
What was the bafoon fantasising about? Thinking she would offer her hand in marriage to him. What? As they say in the UK what a complete 'smack head'
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
12,477
-13
17,395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Man's act leaves Maryam Nawaz speechless
0614091726054b1.png

A citizen from Azad Kashmir (AJK) has bequeathed his entire land, which spans over an astonishing 50 thousand kanals, to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The man behind this noble gesture is Zahid Hussain, a resident of Rawalakot, who has handed down all the land he owns to Maryam via a legal deed.

On the legal deed, which is shared on Twitter, the man stated, “I, Zahid Hussain, s/o Wilayat Hussain, hereby declare that I am of sound mind and have voluntarily decided to bequeath all the lands I possess, whether 50,000 kanals or 32,000 kanal, to Maryam Nawaz, d/o Nawaz Sharif, without any coercion or pressure from anyone”.

Expressing her amazement, Maryam reshared the post on her official Twitter handle.

“OMG! Why would he do that! It is very touching though,” the caption read, following a heart and high five emoticon.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654584618559963138

In the sworn statement, Hussain specified that Maryam was now empowered to use the bequeathed land for the construction of a hospital or any other charitable cause.

The legal document also outlined that the PML-N leader would have ownership of 50% of the property, with the exception of around 50 kanals that belong to Zahid’s children and other heirs, during Mazhar’s (an apparent heir) lifetime.

Upon Mazhar’s demise, Maryam would become the sole owner of 100% of the property, with the same exceptions as previously mentioned.

The affidavit also provided further details about the location of the property.

The person’s bequest has sparked much speculation on social media, with some questioning their sanity and others treating it as a joke.
www.samaaenglish.tv

“Very touching”: AJK man bequeaths his entire property to Maryam Nawaz

Man's act leaves Maryam Nawaz speechless
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
must've been some awesome, sloppy and repeated blowjobs muryum nawaz gave him! 🤤🤤🤤
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Maryam Nawaz , Properties materialize from water vapor in air
2
Replies
16
Views
549
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bushra Bibi to 'file criminal case' against Maryam over corruption allegations
Replies
2
Views
88
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif, Saudi crown prince discuss issues faced by Pakistan
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz castigates judiciary for 'facilitating some Quarters
Replies
9
Views
483
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam wants reversal of final judgements against Nawaz before polls
2
Replies
17
Views
657
Gripen9
Gripen9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom