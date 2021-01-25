truthfollower
Very sad to see Pervez Musharraf like this.
He buried his mother in Dubai.
Because he is not allowed to come back to Pakistan?
Resting place Zuhra Musharraf
Genesis: March 31, 1919
Death: January 15, 2021
Where did everyone get featured in Lala and Gul
What will be the faces of the dust that they grew up
Qusais Graveyard
https://maps.app.goo.gl/WPfJkGrSQa687agF7
