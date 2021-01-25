What's new

Very Sad to see Pervez Musharraf

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,176
-3
1,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Very sad :( to see Pervez Musharraf like this.
He buried his mother in Dubai.
Because he is not allowed to come back to Pakistan?

162229645_10158475078281919_217264933386684091_n.jpg


163835596_10158475078326919_8737149051962243746_n.jpg

Resting place Zuhra Musharraf
Genesis: March 31, 1919
Death: January 15, 2021
Where did everyone get featured in Lala and Gul
What will be the faces of the dust that they grew up
Qusais Graveyard
https://maps.app.goo.gl/WPfJkGrSQa687agF7
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,662
-1
2,138
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Good

According to Islam, a dead body should be buried soon and near his/her death place and should not be travelled long distances.
 
M

magra

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2020
829
0
381
Country
India
Location
United States
jamahir said:
Pakistanis behaving wrongly with the one sensible ruler they had in decades.

Other than his four-point-formula for Kashmir I wish India had a leader like him to handle the right-wingers in India.
Click to expand...
A military leader who did a coup on civilian govt.
In India, such a leader would have been prosecuted and put behind bars. Pakistan has treated him much more leniently.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,883
0
4,345
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It is ok. in fact I am ok to be buried in Arabian peninsula.
rest, i don't feel sorry for him, nor NS, nor AZ, nor Shukat Tareen, nor Kiyani nor Iftikhar Chaudry..
If they can payback the damages they have caused to Pakistan, then ok. If some actions are beyond their control, then ok.

But if they mismanaged bcz of anger/lust/desires or any other irrational emotion, and they don't payback, then I pray May they not even smell paradise.
 
R

Robbie

FULL MEMBER
Apr 2, 2020
378
-14
459
Country
India
Location
Canada
jamahir said:
Pakistanis behaving wrongly with the one sensible ruler they had in decades.

Other than his four-point-formula for Kashmir I wish India had a leader like him to handle the right-wingers in India.
Click to expand...
How is it that you admire him? He subverted the Pakistani constitution, removed the leader that their people chose. Essentially he chose to disregard the collective will of Pakistani people.

Anyone who removes the elected head of the country is a traitor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Falcon26
BOOK REVIEW: A physicist’s journey A look at the exceptional life of physicist Riazuddin
Replies
0
Views
265
Falcon26
Falcon26
fatman17
Trump Turns On Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
449
BHarwana
BHarwana
Dawood Ibrahim
A deliberate, planned NATO attack
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
MikeAlphaEchoAlpha
MikeAlphaEchoAlpha
Sine Nomine
Debunking Afghan Myths and Lies
2 3
Replies
42
Views
9K
Hiptullha
Hiptullha
G
Why India has to remain engaged with Pakistan
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
wiseone2
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom