Very sad situation in pakistan due to inflation

We should all help people in pakistan in whatever way can please.
We all should contribute please, situation is really bad
but why these people should suffer why elite govt and their kids enjoyingThis was bound to happen. The writing was on the wall.
but why these people should suffer why elite govt and their kids enjoying
So what you are expecting from people? All try to have food on the table for their family its struggling hard to survive. What really you want him to do befote helping him in such condition?What will happen when overseas Pakistanis provide support? Change won't happen. I don't want to apply bandage. I want full surgery.
What about the Tim Horton fans? Can they contribute? What about Bajwa or Calibri queen?
... Massive wealth gap in the country is a security crisis.
What does this man do for work? Mazdoor are taking 1200pkr a day in AJK. Even that is a pittance. This guy is being exploited at 600pkr a day.
No, the Pakistani people deserve this. Sorry to say it. Decades of passivity, decades of accepting being spat on, decades of cowardly and timid behavior towards the useless Pakistani "elites" that were stealing and raping the country, decades of accepting the status quo without doing much to change it, decades of voting on political mafia dynasties like blind sheep etc.
The only way that Pakistan and Pakistanis learn from their fatal mistakes is the hard way.
Let the rotten fundament that make up Pakistan collapse and start building a new, better and stronger one.