Very sad situation in pakistan due to inflation

No, the Pakistani people deserve this. Sorry to say it. Decades of passivity, decades of accepting being spat on, decades of cowardly and timid behavior towards the useless Pakistani "elites" that were stealing and raping the country, decades of accepting the status quo without doing much to change it, decades of voting on political mafia dynasties like blind sheep etc.



The only way that Pakistan and Pakistanis learn from their fatal mistakes is the hard way.



Let the rotten fundament that make up Pakistan collapse and start building a new, better and stronger one.



I feel for the people but repeating the same thing and expecting a different scenario is called insanity.