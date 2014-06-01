Alpha_PK said:



I can't believe we actually thought about being friends with these cunts.



There are tons of examples of Indians celebrating this.

Sad for the event and loss of lives of children...But liked the post, liked the moral bankruptcy and the degeneration of the Indians in general.And how they have fallen abysmally to the lowest of the low when it comes to ethics, morals, humanity, compassion and care. And this being witnessed so many times in social media.And liked how the hatred and bigotry have totally destroyed their morality and compassion as harboring blind hatred devours the person and the nation, India is going exactly through this phase. And this is not just against Pakistan, their own citizens have witnessed the brutalities...