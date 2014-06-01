What's new

Featured Verified Indian Journalist makes fun of the Peshawar Attack

Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

Aug 24, 2014
Sadly we never take on india the way they did after one hour of every attack we didnt even mention after months.
India is invovle every attack in every single attack in Pakistan from last 15years.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

May 28, 2018
Guys look at Indians mocking Pakistanis on PDF here

defence.pk

Blast reported at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony - 7 Martyred, many injured

Blast reported at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony Ali Akbar | Sirajuddin 27 Oct 2020 Facebook Count Twitter Share 0 People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV People are...
defence.pk
 
A

Alpha_PK

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Alpha_PK said:
If their verified journalists are doing this, what can you expect from the public?

Report this account

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320990003753672705
There are tons of examples of Indians celebrating this.

I can't believe we actually thought about being friends with these cunts.

**** India.
Sad for the event and loss of lives of children...

But liked the post, liked the moral bankruptcy and the degeneration of the Indians in general.

And how they have fallen abysmally to the lowest of the low when it comes to ethics, morals, humanity, compassion and care. And this being witnessed so many times in social media.

And liked how the hatred and bigotry have totally destroyed their morality and compassion as harboring blind hatred devours the person and the nation, India is going exactly through this phase. And this is not just against Pakistan, their own citizens have witnessed the brutalities...
 
S

Samurai_assassin

Oct 25, 2016
Nothing shocked me about the vile disgrace Indians. During the Karachi PIA crash Indian social media users were cheering and laughing over social media celebrating the death of innocent passengers.
 
