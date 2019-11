Verdict of Rajshahi’s Tipu razakar any day

Abdus Sattar alias Tipu alias Tipu Sultan, 66, who is now in jail, was "involved" in the killing of at least 10 people, torturing two people and looting and arson at twelve houses in areas under Boalia Police Station of Rajshahi.

Tipu was a member Islami Chhatra Sangha, the then student wing of anti-liberation Jamaat-e-Islami, and got involved with Razakar Bahini, an auxiliary force of the Pakistani occupation army, during the nine-month long war, Sanaul Huq said.