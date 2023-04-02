Venture Capital in Pakistan: Startup Funding Rises in Q1 2023 After Hitting Lows in Q4 2022

Who will invest in the Banana Republic of duffers Fauji. IK's PTI govt. was incentivizing this sector and with the good business sentiments as well, all the hardwork gone to nought. Most of the investment was from overseas, now the situation is hopeless.



Huge decrease from a healthy 172. 8 million USD in the first quarter of 2022 to 23.1 million USD in the first qaurter of 2023, a meagre increase after a 9 fold decrease means nothing.