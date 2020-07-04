Ventilator bursts into flames on coronavirus ward in India

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|16 million USD worth of ICU beds, ventilators lie unused in warehouse
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|4
|Vietnamese firm ramps up ventilator production
|China & Far East
|2
|US donates 100 more ventilators to Pakistan - Ary News
|Infrastructure & Development
|10
|France Sends Ventilators, Test Kits To India To Aide Covid-19 Battle
|Central & South Asia
|8
|The Unlikely Story of the First 'Made in Vietnam' Ventilators to Fight COVID-19
|China & Far East
|4
|China to provide 1,000 more ventilators to Pakistan
|Social & Current Events
|6
|Featured First ventilators production facility opened
|Infrastructure & Development
|13
|PM Imran Khan visit to Ventilators manufacturing unit at NRTC Haripur.
|Infrastructure & Development
|13
|Prime Minister Imran Khan (NRTC) at Haripur to inaugurate production of Ventilators
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|1
|US donates 100 ventilators worth 3 million USDollar to Pakistan
|Infrastructure & Development
|15