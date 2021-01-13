Venomous Snakes In Pakistan

Disclaimer: This thread has nothing to do with Human snakes and is only about venomous snakes found in Pakistan. I have used the research material available in open domain and made collage of snakes for identification Purpose.
Sources:
1 - http://www.wildlifeofpakistan.com/ReptilesofPakistan/venomousseasnakesofPakistan.htm
2 - http://www.wildlifeofpakistan.com/ReptilesofPakistan/venomousterrestrialsnakesofPakistan.htm
3 - A guide to the snakes of Pakistan by Muhammad Sharif Khan
4 - Marine snakes by Ms. Fahmida Iffat, Marine Biologist - University of Karachi
Snake's hypnotic eyes and implacable mouth invokes mystery, fascination, horror and have inspired myths, religions, cults, literature and legends since ancient times. While the snakes have always been part of subcontinent folklore, legends and scripture however the first known documented work was made by a Belgian British George Albert Boulenger in 1890, the work was known as “The Fauna of British India”. The book is the first work which presented the known herpetofauna of the subcontinent in a volume. Its part dealing with snakes contributed to the proper understanding of the different species, their ways and life style. Publication of this work instigated general interest in ophidian study. Malcolm Arthur Smith (1943) revised Boulenger's work to encompass species since described, included new data about the distribution of several species, correcting several old records. Moreover, it included data on habits, ecology and reproduction of almost all known species.
Several works have been since done on snakes in Pakistan (Minton, 1962, 1966; Mertens, 1969, 1970).
The most recent and comprehensive work since then has been done by Muhammad Sharif Khan, an internationally acclaimed Pakistani herpetologist. His work is known as “A GUIDE TO THE SNAKES OF PAKISTAN” and is available at academia.
(https://www.wildlife.org.pk/muhammad-sharif-khan/)
There are 97 species of terrestrial snakes found in Pakistan and 16 are Pakistani endemics. I will focus on the venomous snakes found in Pakistan only.
The venomous snakes of Pakistan belong to 4 families of snakes, namely,
1. Elapidae (Kraits and Cobras)
2. Viperidae (Vipers)
3. Hydrophiidae (Sea Snakes)
4. Crotalidae (Himalayan Pit Viper)
1. Elapidae
a. Kraits
Kraits are represented by 3 species in Pakistan.
- Common Krait (Bungarus caeruleus)
- Sindhi Krait (Bungarus sindanus)
- Northern Punjab Krait (Bangarus sindanus razai)
Distribution Map
Bungarus caeruleus (●)
Bungarus sindanus (o)
Bungarus sindanus razai (x)
b. Cobras
Genus Naja is represented in Pakistan by two species and one subspecies:
- Spectacled or Indian Cobra (Naja Naja)
- Oxus or Brown Cobra (Naja Oxiana)
- Black Pakistan Cobra (Naja naja karachiensis)
Distribution Map
Naja naja ( )
Naja oxiana (o)
2. Viperidae (Vipers)
This family is represented in Pakistan by five genera and seven species and subspecies.
1. Russell's or Chain Viper (Daboia russelii)
2. Saw-scaled Viper (Echis carinatus)
3. Sochurek's or Eastern Saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus sochureki)
4. Multiscale or Transcaspian Saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus multisquamatus)
5. Astola Saw-scaled viper (Echis carinatus astolae)
6. Macmahon's or Leaf Nosed Viper (Eristicophis macmahonii)
7. Persian Horned Viper (Pseudocerastes persicus)
8. Levantine Viper or Mountain Adder (Macrovipera lebetina)
Distribution Map
Echis c. sochureki ( )
Echis c. astole (o)
Echis c. multisquamatus (
3. Hydrophiidae (Sea Snakes)
There are around 55 species of sea snakes which are found in the seas of the world but in the coastal waters of Pakistan, only 14 species have so far been recorded.
- Stokes' sea snake (Astrotia stokesii)
- Beaked sea snake, hook-nosed sea snake, common sea snake or Valakadyn sea snake (Enhydrina schistose)
- Dwarf seasnake or many-toothed sea snake (Hydrophis caerulescens)
- Annulated sea snake or blue-banded sea snake (Hydrophis cyanocinctus)
- Striped sea snake (Hydrophis fasciatus)
- Persian Gulf sea snake (Hydrophis lapemoides)
- Bombay sea snake (Hydrophis mamillaris)
- Ornate reef seasnake (Hydrophis ornatus)
- Yellow Sea snake (Hydrophis spiralis)
- Shaw's sea snake (Lapemis curtus)
- Cantor's small-headed sea snake (Microcephalophis cantoris)
- Graceful small-headed sea snake or slender sea snake (Microcephalophis gracilis)
- Yellow-bellied sea snake or pelagic sea snake (Pelamis platurus)
- Viperine sea snake (Praescutata viperina)
4. Crotalidae (Himalayan Pit Viper)
Pit vipers are represented by a single species in Pakistan, belonging to the genus Gloydius:
- Himalayan Pit Viper (Gloydius himlayanus)
Distribution Map
Gloydius himalayanus (O)
Unfortunately there are no official conservation schemes in Pakistan for these majestic creatures and nothing is being done by WWF Pakistan as well. Due to intrinsic fear of snakes and unawareness, people tend to kill snakes which sometimes dangerously affects the ecosystem.
Sources:
1 - http://www.wildlifeofpakistan.com/ReptilesofPakistan/venomousseasnakesofPakistan.htm
2 - http://www.wildlifeofpakistan.com/ReptilesofPakistan/venomousterrestrialsnakesofPakistan.htm
3 - A guide to the snakes of Pakistan by Muhammad Sharif Khan
4 - Marine snakes by Ms. Fahmida Iffat, Marine Biologist - University of Karachi
