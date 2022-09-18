What's new

Venezuela's "Veniranuto" to assemble four models of Iranian vehicles

Another important event for middle east's largest auto industry

“these are vehicles that will allow economic savings for the population, vehicles with 7 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers and will be sold between 12 and 16 dollars.”The Venezuelan President made the remarks at the Industrial Scientific and Technological Expofair Iran-Venezuela,

