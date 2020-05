A Chinese-made type JY-27 radar deployed by Venezuelan Air Defense detected a United States F22 stealth aircraft as it approached the country’s airspace and sent a warning to the American fighter jet on Tuesday.According to Avia Pro website, following the incident the Venezuelan army issued a warning to the US Air Force on May 12 that it was ready to fire without warning at any American aircraft if it tried to violate the country’s airspace.The F-22 had attempted to violate the country's borders in a “provocative manner,” information released by the site said quoting unnamed military sources.The website said that the radar that detected the top-of-the-line American fighter is a Chinese-made radar type JY-27.The incident follows the May 6 failed invasion attempt when mercenaries hired by a US security contractor were intercepted before they could carry out a mission to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. Two US citizens, part of the invading party, have been arrested.The Chinese made type JY-27 radar JY-27 ‘Wide Mat’ long-range early warning radar is claimed to detect stealth aircraft up to 500 km radius. The radar once tracked an F-22 in the South China Sea which was on its way to South Korea from the US, Chinese media has claimed.China had revealed the radar at the 2016 Zhuhai air show. Called the JY-27A 3-D, it is a Very High Frequency (VHF) active phased array radar. VHF radars, with their longer wavelengths are capable of detecting stealth aircraft.The radar is said to have been sold to several countries including Venezuela and Pakistan. If the Venezuelan detection of the F-22 is proven, then it is bad news for the US military which has developed the F-22 and F-35 on the assumption that enemy radars will not be able to detect these aircraft until it is too late to avoid an attack.The radar is mounted on a mobile platform which enables it to move away after detecting the enemy aircraft, thus avoiding counter-measures.----------------------For the longest time, US used tech gap to bully dark-skinned peoples into submission and enforce white supremacism, but that tech gap is closing fast. As long as South-South cooperation continues and nonwhite countries stand in solidarity with one another, US will be deterred from violating others' territorial sovereignty, including airspace.